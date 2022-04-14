FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for BRP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.23.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

BRP Group stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

