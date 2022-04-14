FY2023 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

SAMG stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

