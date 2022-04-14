FY2024 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $41.75 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $724.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $510.70 and a 12 month high of $747.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

