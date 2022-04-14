G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.68. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after buying an additional 135,328 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

