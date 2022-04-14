Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.64. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

