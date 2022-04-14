Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GLMD opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.95. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

