Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
GLMD opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.95. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
