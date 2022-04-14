Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

IT opened at $295.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Gartner by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

