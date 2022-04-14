Gateley (LON:GTLY) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of £250.48 million and a PE ratio of 18.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.58. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 262 ($3.41).
Gateley Company Profile (Get Rating)
