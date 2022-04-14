Gateley (LON:GTLY) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market cap of £250.48 million and a PE ratio of 18.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.58. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 262 ($3.41).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

