GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($50.00) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €36.87 ($40.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.81. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

