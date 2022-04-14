GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($50.00) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €36.87 ($40.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.81. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

