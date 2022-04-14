GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €39.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €39.00 ($42.39) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.87 ($40.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.81. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($52.77).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

