GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €39.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €39.00 ($42.39) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.87 ($40.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.81. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($52.77).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

