Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Plans $0.81 Dividend

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.8132 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

GBERY opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

