Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $952.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

