Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of GENC opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $148.34 million, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

