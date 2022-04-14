Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS:GEGYY opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

