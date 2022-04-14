General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

NYSE GE opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.01. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

