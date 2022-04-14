General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.88. General Motors posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura cut their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 21.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $2,754,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in General Motors by 1,870.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 18.1% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,868,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,277. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.