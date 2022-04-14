Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 1,242,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Gentera has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

