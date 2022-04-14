Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $435.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $466.26 million. Gentex reported sales of $483.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

