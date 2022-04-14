Genuine Parts (GPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.450-$7.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.45-7.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,433,000 after buying an additional 201,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,772,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

