Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $136.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

GPC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.52. 490,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,340. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

