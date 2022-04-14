Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) will report $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.27 billion to $25.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.83 billion to $25.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

