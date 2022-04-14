Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $217.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.40 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $196.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $909.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after buying an additional 1,159,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.