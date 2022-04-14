Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $416.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

