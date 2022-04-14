Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of GAIN opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

