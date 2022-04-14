Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,705 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAND. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

