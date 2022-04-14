Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $40.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,705 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LAND. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)
