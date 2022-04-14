GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,740 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,764.40 ($22.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,611.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,569.14. The company has a market capitalization of £89.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.