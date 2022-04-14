GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,675 ($21.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($21.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,781.20 ($23.21) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £90.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,611.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,569.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07). Also, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.