Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

GLNCY opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.