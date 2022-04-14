Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CO stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

