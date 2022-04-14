Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $380.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
