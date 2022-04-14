Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock opened at $138.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.