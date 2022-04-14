Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,900 shares, a growth of 191.5% from the March 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

