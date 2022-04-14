Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.82 Million

Analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will report $397.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $405.30 million. Globant posted sales of $270.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $244.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 12-month low of $202.58 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

