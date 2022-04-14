Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 219,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.85.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51.
Globus Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Maritime (GLBS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.