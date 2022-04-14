GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.50.

Shares of GNNDY traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.42.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

