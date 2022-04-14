GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

