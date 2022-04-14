GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 2,550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $4,519,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,973,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GOGN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. GoGreen Investments has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.
GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
