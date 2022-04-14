Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOL. Barclays upped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.