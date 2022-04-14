Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
GFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
GFI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 2,981,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.