Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 610,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,724. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

