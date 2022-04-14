Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on the stock.

GOOD stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. Good Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 398 ($5.19). The firm has a market cap of £42.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.05.

In related news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.39), for a total value of £52,000 ($67,761.27).

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

