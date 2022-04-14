GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $18.79 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in GoodRx by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,804,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

