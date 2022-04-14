Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 3,791,117 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $67,178,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $59,117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,825,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.