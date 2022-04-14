GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $216.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $203.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,998 shares of company stock worth $3,675,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GoPro by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,449 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in GoPro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

