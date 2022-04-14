Graham Vanhegan Sells 3,090 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.64), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($63,781.08).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,530.50 ($19.94) on Thursday. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,681.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,710.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($32.19) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($28.54) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 2,030 ($26.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 1,945 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

About The Weir Group (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

