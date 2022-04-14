Graham Vanhegan Sells 3,090 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.64), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($63,781.08).
Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,530.50 ($19.94) on Thursday. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,681.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,710.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.
About The Weir Group (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.