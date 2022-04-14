Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares.

