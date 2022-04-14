Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Insider Buys $20,050.00 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) insider Phil Gutry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $20,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,763.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRPH. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

