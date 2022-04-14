Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Buys $303,068.48 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, January 24th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60.

Shares of GRPH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 168,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

