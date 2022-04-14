Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.34 Million

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $51.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.98 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $209.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 over the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

