Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.

TSE:GWO opened at C$36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.93. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$34.19 and a 52 week high of C$41.50. The company has a market cap of C$34.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1355663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

